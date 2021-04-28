Sport / Soccer

Safa scrambles to find Bafana coach after Queiroz snub

With Safa’s first choice out of the picture and the clock ticking, who will replace fired coach Molefi Ntseki?

28 April 2021 - 16:47 Marc Strydom
Carlos Queiroz. Picture: PEDRO VILELA/GETTY IMAGES
Carlos Queiroz. Picture: PEDRO VILELA/GETTY IMAGES

The SA Football Association (Safa) seems to have been caught putting all its eggs in one basket in its bid to secure Carlos Queiroz as the next Bafana Bafana coach. With the Portuguese declining the post, Safa is scrambling for a suitable next option.

Queiroz is believed to have been top of a shortlist of five candidates presented by Safa’s technical committee to a meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) on Saturday.

Safa said it would make the announcement on Saturday. But on Friday it postponed the announcement because of international “Covid-19 travel issues” for the preferred candidate.

It is believed four of the five names on the shortlist were Queiroz‚ Pitso Mosimane‚ Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy. The fifth name was either Hervé Renard or Hugo Broos.

Queiroz was tipped as the best candidate because he coached Bafana in 2001 and 2002 and is available. Safa president Danny Jordaan is widely believed to be an admirer of the former Real Madrid and Portugal manager’s coaching ability as well as a proposed technical plan the Portuguese left at Safa in his first stint with Bafana‚ on which many of the association’s subsequent development proposals were based.

However‚ reports said Queiroz has declined Safa’s offer to replace Molefi Ntseki‚ who was fired in March.

This has apparently left Safa scrambling for a viable alternative under tremendous time pressure‚ given Bafana’s 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage begins with the away match against Zimbabwe on the weekend of June 5 and 6.

Safa may consider offering a short-term contract to a coach for the duration of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers‚ which end in October. Or it may ask the technical committee to find other options‚ such as former Cape Town City and SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler.

Benni McCarthy unavailable for Bafana job, says AmaZulu boss

Coach is doing a fantastic job at the Durban club, says Sandile Zungu
Sport
1 day ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Benni is not ready for the job, so let’s not gamble with his future

Whoever takes over as Bafana coach will be under huge pressure from day one to qualify for the World Cup
Opinion
1 week ago

Three-man race for Bafana coaching job

Former mentor Carlos Queiroz is believed to be the favourite given his understanding of the local context
Sport
1 week ago

Troussier and Queiroz want Bafana coaching position

Former national coaches seek another stab at the toughest job in football
Sport
2 weeks ago

