Benni McCarthy unavailable for Bafana job, says AmaZulu boss

AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu has issued a strong statement to the SA Football Association (Safa) declaring that his coach, Benni McCarthy, is not available for the vacant Bafana Bafana coaching post.

McCarthy has been linked to the Bafana job and he muddied the waters when he told foreign media that he would be happy to accept the job that became vacant when Molefi Ntseki was sacked in March.

“We have no interest in letting Benni leave AmaZulu FC. He is doing a fantastic job‚ we are enjoying him and he is equally happy at AmaZulu‚” Zungu said in his short but emphatic response to Business Day on Tuesday.

Safa appears to be nowhere near appointing a new Bafana coach after they were reportedly snubbed last week by their top two preferred candidates‚ Pitso Mosimane and Carlos Queiroz.

They were supposed to name the man to take Bafana into the future last weekend but postponed the eagerly awaited media conference at the last minute, citing issues with international “Covid-19 travel” as the reason.

With no word on Mosimane and Queiroz‚ Safa is believed to have set sights firmly on McCarthy‚ but Zungu has previously insisted that they will resist attempts to destabilise the team.

Earlier this month the 43-year-old McCarthy told an English-based online publication that he would consider being the next Bafana coach if approached by Safa.

Safa president Danny Jordaan has said the association will spare no expense in hiring the right coach for the job‚ even though the organisation has experienced financial problems over the years.

McCarthy‚ who is in his second coaching job in the top flight of SA football after Cape Town City‚ has established Usuthu as genuine contenders for the league title.

With six rounds of league matches remaining in their season‚ AmaZulu are second on the log behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who lead by three points and have two games in hand.