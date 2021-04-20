Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Benni is not ready for the job, so let’s not gamble with his future Whoever takes over as Bafana coach will be under huge pressure from day one to qualify for the World Cup BL PREMIUM

A former Bafana Bafana coach once told me the job was so strenuous and emotionally taxing that he started to lose weight. He had a pained look on his face as he explained how his family noticed that his clothes were hanging more on his frame with each passing month.

They worried that he was managing to achieve the kind of weight loss to make all self-respecting gyms green with envy. Curiously, it continued even in months when Bafana were not playing. I remember him saying: “This job is something else. I’m stressed, yet I’m winning games. Imagine if I was losing matches? Just imagine?” ..