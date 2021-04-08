The group tasked with finding a new Bafana Bafana coach will recommend to the SA Football Association’s (Safa’s) national executive committee that the job should be offered to Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane.

Safa are in a race against time to find a coach after sacking Molefi Ntseki last month and the new man will need to hit the ground running as the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers start in June.

Insiders close to the developments said the technical committee met on Wednesday and convincing Mosimane to return to Safa House was identified as the priority.

“A number of issues were discussed during the technical committee meeting that lasted for about five hours on Wednesday and one of those issues was proposing to Safa to try to bring coach Pitso back to Bafana Bafana‚” said one insider.

“Of course‚ they [the members of the technical committee] are aware that he [Mosimane] is contracted to Al Ahly‚ but their view is that it won’t hurt to engage him and see if he will consider coming to serve his country.”

The members of the Safa technical committee are chair Jack Maluleka‚ deputy Bhuda Mathate‚ Greg Mashilo‚ Sudesh Singh‚ Mzwandile Mnqamkani‚ Litheko Marago‚ Anna Nyaman‚ Mziwanele Wopa‚ Thozamile Lugayeni‚ David Molwantoa‚ Boebie Solomons‚ David Nyathi‚ Thulani Ngwenya‚ Simphiwe Mkhangelwa and Thebe Sekoto.

Mosimane worked as assistant to Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira during the 2010 World Cup in SA and took the top job after the tournament until his departure from Safa House in 2012.

During his short stint as Bafana coach‚ the national team failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea after team management misinterpreted rules.

After leaving the Bafana job under acrimonious circumstance in 2012‚ Mosimane joined Mamelodi Sundowns and proceeded to blaze a trail that has assured him a place in the continental history books. He won several titles while at Chloorkop‚ including five league championships‚ the Caf Champions League and Super Cup.

International coaches such as former Colombia and Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz‚ the well-travelled Hervé Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos have also been linked to the Bafana job‚ but another insider said a majority of the technical committee members are opposed to hiring a foreign coach.

If the committee fails to line up Mosimane‚ several other local coaches could come into the picture‚ including the unattached Eric Tinkler‚ Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Steve Komphela and Benni McCarthy at AmaZulu.