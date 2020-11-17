Sport / Soccer

Bafana and Banyana set to get equal pay

Safa says it is mindful of the issue and that ‘it is a work in progress’

17 November 2020 - 16:26 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Banyana in action against Tanzania at the Oval Stadium, Port Elizabeth on November 8 2020 Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGE PIX
Plans are under way to ensure that Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players are paid the same amount for representing the country on the international stage.       

The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that its national executive committee (NEC) is speeding up the process after the EFF made fresh calls for equal pay this week.

Banyana‚ who are paid significantly less in match fees and bonuses than their male counterparts‚ won their fourth successive Cosafa Women’s Championship title in Port Elizabeth at the weekend‚ prompting the EFF to call for equal pay.

Reacting to the EFF’s call that has received public support‚ Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said equal pay for the senior men and women’s teams is “a work in progress”.

“This is an issue which we are mindful of and the Safa NEC has always said that they are looking into the possibilities of making sure that whatever is done for the senior male national team should also be applied to the senior female national team‚” said Chimhavi.

“It is a work in progress‚ but at the moment is determined by what is put in the coffers for the two respective teams.

“The corporate world continues to pour money into the men’s game and not the women’s game. That needs to change, but as Safa we have always maintained there is huge potential for growth of the women’s game.”

Chimhavi also gave the assurance that the Banyana players will be paid for playing in the tournament in Port Elizabeth.

