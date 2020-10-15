Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to lay their hands on the MTN8 trophy.

Over the past number of seasons under former coach Pitso Mosimane‚ the Brazilians won everything that matters on the domestic and continental scene‚ but winning the season-opening competition has eluded them for 13 years.

Sundowns last won the trophy in 2007 when it was called the SAA Supa8 when they beat Orlando Pirates in the final at Kings Park in Durban through a solitary goal by Brent Carelse.

“We have done well in the past but this trophy kept eluding us‚ so we will try to give it our best shot‚” said Mngqithi‚ who is a co-coach with Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.

“Rest assured‚ we will not bow down without a big fight. It is one trophy that everybody is yearning for — the Yellow Nation‚ the players‚ management‚ the president and the board.”

If Sundowns go all the way and lift the trophy‚ Mngqithi will achieve a personal milestone of having won it twice as he led Golden Arrows to a resounding 6-0 win over Ajax Cape Town at Orlando Stadium in 2009.

To get closer to their mission of starting the season with silverware‚ Sundowns will have to get the better of a stubborn Bloemfontein Celtic‚ who they host in the quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

This will be a repeat of last season’s Nedbank Cup final where the Brazilians prevailed 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium.