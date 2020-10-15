Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane’s exit has left PSL weaker, says Chiefs coach

The dominant former Mamelodi Sundowns manager played a role in altering the landscape of the league, says Gavin Hunt

15 October 2020 - 15:37 Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is “weaker” because of the departure of ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian club Al Ahly‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has said.

So dominant was Mosimane in the PSL with five titles in eight years at Sundowns — enjoying huge battles against Hunt at Bidvest Wits‚ Stuart Baxter at Chiefs and Milutin Sredojevic at Orlando Pirates — it could be said he played a role in altering the landscape of the league.

Mosimane left Sundowns just over two weeks ago for an offer he could not refuse from Ahly. Hunt said Downs should retain some dominance with a replacement technical staff of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena‚ and a chequebook that guarantees a super-squad‚ but the league has lost something through Mosimane’s departure.

“I think‚ certainly from my perspective‚ yes‚ we’ve had some great battles in terms of football battles‚” Hunt said. “The league is weaker because you’re losing the fantastic expertise of a fantastic coach who’s done a good job. So the league is certainly‚ for me‚ weaker.

“It doesn’t mean that Sundowns are weaker. They’ve certainly strengthened their technical department — they’ve got guys who know.

“And obviously their most important thing is they have the squad of players who can play all different formats‚ different ways‚ different competitions.

“It’s a fantastic club. Kaizer Chiefs have been knocked off a bit and we need to get back‚ certainly up there and challenging and trying to be as competitive as them‚ and I think we can.

“That might take a bit of adjusting and some time. Chiefs were so close last season. You can’t say they gave it away — it certainly was a real fight to the end.

“And a club of our size at Chiefs‚ we’ve got to be competing on those fronts.

“I’ve played against Al Ahly many times with an inferior squad to what they had‚ and we did very well. And I think a club of our size and support base‚ we can do well on that front too.”

New Chiefs coach Hunt’s first match assignment comes as Amakhosi kick off their 2020/2021 season with Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

Zinnbauer tips Chiefs or Sundowns to win PSL title

Pirates coach says Brazilians have excellent chance due to their top-class squad
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates snap up clever boy Thabang Monare

Former Wits midfielder is the fourth from that side to join Bucs
Sport
1 day ago

What is the story with ‘Project Big Picture’ in English football?

The power grab, as some critics are calling the proposal, will represent the biggest change for a long time in how the game is run in England
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Q&A: Closed borders and silver linings
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Orlando Pirates snap up clever boy Thabang Monare
Sport / Soccer
4.
Championship D-Day looms for Springboks
Sport / Rugby
5.
Zinnbauer tips Chiefs or Sundowns to win PSL title
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Steve Komphela’s role at Sundowns uncertain

Sport / Soccer

Bafana lose the plot and match against Zambia

Sport / Soccer

Percy Tau arrival a boost for Bafana ahead of friendlies

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.