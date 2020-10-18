Sport / Soccer

Former Bafana goalie Brilliant Khuzwayo faces assault charge

18 October 2020 - 19:16 Matthew Savides
Brilliant Khuzwayo. Picture: RYAN WILISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo will be in court on Monday on assault charges after he was involved in a stabbing on Saturday.

Khuzwayo — capped three times for SA — tweeted on Sunday morning that he was in hospital after being stabbed the day before. The incident took place as he was due to address a student sports gathering at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, Durban.

Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at a MUT sports event. Before he could make his address, a male, believed to be a MUT student, stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital,” Khuzwayo’s Twitter post read.

He said a case had been opened with Umlazi police.

However, responding to questions specifically based on Khuzwayo’s tweet, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed  two men would appear in court after an apparent altercation. Neither of the two were named.

“Countercharges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are being investigated by Umlazi SAPS [SA Police Service]. Both suspects, aged 23 and 30, will appear before the Umlazi magistrate’s court tomorrow [Monday],” said Naicker.

In a later statement, Naicker said: “Police at Umlazi are investigating two counts of assault GBH [grievous bodily harm] as well as crimen injuria. It is alleged that yesterday [Saturday] afternoon two men, aged 30 and 23, were involved in an altercation at Mangosuthu University of Technology. One of the men said he was stabbed with a broken bottle and sustained two stab wounds on his left hand. The other claims that he was stabbed with a knife.”

A representative for Khuzwayo would not comment on Sunday, saying a statement would be issued on Monday.

