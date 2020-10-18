Former Bafana goalie Brilliant Khuzwayo faces assault charge

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo will be in court on Monday on assault charges after he was involved in a stabbing on Saturday.

Khuzwayo — capped three times for SA — tweeted on Sunday morning that he was in hospital after being stabbed the day before. The incident took place as he was due to address a student sports gathering at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, Durban.

“Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at a MUT sports event. Before he could make his address, a male, believed to be a MUT student, stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital,” Khuzwayo’s Twitter post read.