Orlando Pirates released several players on Tuesday, with Alfred Ndengane‚ Xola Mlambo and Augustine Mulenga on the list.

The three‚ who played intermittent roles for the club in the past few years‚ have terminated their contracts with the Buccaneers by mutual consent and are on a list of eight players headed for the exit.

As Pirates are never short of midfielders‚ Mlambo’s place was always going to be tenuous, while Gabadinho Mhango’s sharpshooting as the main striker relegated Mulenga to bench duty for the better part of last season.

Pirates have plenty of moving parts from a defensive perspective‚ but the purchase of Thulani Hlatshwayo from the now defunct Bidvest Wits may have narrowed some of their options‚ especially at centre-back.

The other players Bucs are letting go are Tercious Malepe‚ Diamond Thopola and Meshack Maphangule‚ all of whom were on loan at Chippa United.

Brian Hlongwa has also been released by Pirates.

After an unhappy spell on the sidelines at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Aubrey Ngoma has returned to Cape Town City.

Ngoma‚ who was a starter for Cape Town City‚ left the club in January 2018 to join Sundowns.

His stay at the club was a difficult one as he was unable to break into the starting line-up at the star-studded team that has won the league a record 10 times since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996.

City have not struggled as much in his absence‚ but they have missed him. In his time with City in the 2016/2017 season‚ Ngoma was a lethal attacker in tow with Lebogang Manyama‚ who left the country and then came back to join Kaizer Chiefs.

Ngoma now becomes an important acquisition for City as their star striker, Kermit Erasmus, has moved north to Sundowns‚ who have bought a raft of players to defend the three trophies they won in the 2019/2020 season.