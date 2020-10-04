Sundowns sign Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus

Cape Town City have confirmed the transfer of striker Kermit Erasmus to Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

City announced on Sunday they had reached an agreement with the Pretoria side and the well-travelled Bafana Bafana star would pack his bags and head to the nation's capital.

Sundowns may have lost larger-than-life coach Pitso Mosimane to continental rivals Al Ahly but the Brazilians have already signalled that they will not give up their stranglehold on SA football easily.

Erasmus was recently named in the Bafana squad to play two international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia as preparation for the resumption of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in November.

Bafana face the Namibians on October 8 before playing Zambia on October 11 in matches to be held at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

Erasmus is a top acquisition for the champions and his career has taken him to Dutch side Feyenoord, French clubs Rennes and Lens and in SA to Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.