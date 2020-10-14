Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are the favourites to win the 2020/2021 Premier Soccer League title‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The campaign kicks off this weekend with the MTN8 cup competition. Last season’s third-placed PSL finishers, Pirates, meet sixth-placed Cape Town City in Saturday’s quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium.

In a media conference on Wednesday for that cup tie Zinnbauer picked last season’s PSL champions Sundowns — even though they have lost coach Pitso Mosimane — and runners-up Chiefs as the favourites for the forthcoming league season.

“Sundowns won the treble last year‚ and they have lost the coach‚ but he earned this move. He did a good job and I’m happy that he could find a top club in Africa‚” Zinnbauer said of Mosimane’s move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“But he and the squad that he had won three titles last season. And that’s normal that they are the favourites. They have 40 or 50 players with top qualities in their squad.

“Kaizer Chiefs finished in second place. They were in the top position for a long time‚ and in the last game they lost that position. But we have a chance. We are [right] behind these clubs. And maybe behind us are other clubs who also maybe want to fight for a title or a trophy this year. But it’s Sundowns or Chiefs who are the favourites this season.”

Chiefs led the 2019/2020 league season for almost the entire campaign but could not beat Baroka FC on the final day, drawing 1-1 to clinch the trophy‚ allowing Sundowns to sneak Mosimane’s fifth championship at the club with a 3-0 win against Black Leopards.

Downs won the Nedbank Cup a week later to wrap up the treble‚ having won the Telkom Knockout in December.

Mosimane left Downs two weeks ago‚ with Steve Komphela‚ Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena taking over the reins at the Brazilians.

Chiefs have replaced last campaign’s coach, Ernst Middendorp, with four-time Premiership winner Gavin Hunt.