Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has apologised and promised action for the “grossly negligent” behaviour that led to suspended defender Tebogo Langerman being named among the substitutes for the Nedbank Cup final.

The Brazilians beat Celtic 1-0 but their feat of winning the league‚ Telkom TKO and Nedbank Cup titles in the same season was spoiled when Celtic lodged an official complaint regarding Langerman.

Last week Bloemfontein lost their protest at arbitration against Sundowns who pleaded guilty and face a possible fine. Motsepe said preliminary investigations have indicated gross negligence on the part of the technical team and management.

“I would like to apologise to all the supporters and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family‚” said Motsepe. “Our preliminary investigation indicates that the management and technical team were grossly negligent and this behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action‚ including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify‚ will be implemented.”