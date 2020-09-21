Chiefs boss happy to have hired ‘very good coach’ Hunt

Sport / Soccer

21 September 2020
The eagle has landed at Naturena with Gavin Hunt taking over as coach and Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung hoping the move will serve as the catalyst in returning the club to its former glory.    

Amakhosi have gone five seasons without a trophy and the club was shaken to its foundations recently when they were beaten to the finishing line in the league race by Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season.      

The implosion in the league race resulted in former coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant, Shaun Bartlett, getting the sack and Motaung appointing Hunt.

“What’s important is that the eagle has landed‚ we have found the man we have been hunting‚” Motaung said on the arrival of the highly respected Hunt, who has won the league four times.

“First and foremost‚ I don’t know why it took him so long to be here. The man has got a very impressive pedigree and that’s why we went for him.

“Fortunately for us‚ he was available as a result of the sale of Bidvest Wits. In that regard I think we are lucky to have landed a very‚ very successful coach and a very‚ very good resource for our requirements.”

Motaung said that negotiations with Hunt‚ in the midst of intense media speculation, went smoothly.

