Hlatshwayo will be living his dream at Pirates

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo said it was a dream come true to have finally joined Orlando Pirates after the tough defender was unveiled as a Buccaneer on Monday.

The 30-year-old was unveiled along with Namibian winger Deon Hotto. Both joined Pirates from the defunct Bidvest Wits.

“Thank you for the welcome. It means a lot to me and my family. I am delighted to have finally joined Orlando Pirates Football Club‚” said the defender.

Soweto-born Hlatshwayo said Pirates was the club he loved as a youngster and it was an honour to join Bucs.

“I know how long the club has been after my services over the years. Unfortunately‚ the club was not able to sign me for whatever reasons, but thankfully now I am here and I have both Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates management to thank for that.

“I have said before that one day I would like to join Orlando Pirates. I am happy that day has finally come.”

Hlatshwayo turned down a multimillion-rand offer from Mamelodi Sundowns but accepted a lesser yet still lucrative package from Pirates.

“Growing up in Soweto‚ one always dreams of playing for one of the big teams and for Bafana Bafana. The timing was just right. I felt I was ready to make the move.”

Hlatshwayo made his Premiership debut for Ajax Cape Town in 2008 against Pirates in a winning cause.