Fragile Chiefs stumble as Celtic take their chances

Kaizer Chiefs spurned another opportunity to take a commanding lead in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with Wednesday night’s 3-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic.

Letting their lead at the top of the table slip seems to have become a feature of Amakhosi all season.

At Tuks Stadium, Erick Mathoho headed Chiefs in front in the 35th minute, and the benefits of Amakhosi's dramatic 3-2 comeback against Polokwane City at the weekend, and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns capitulating to Cape Town City on Monday, appeared set for Chiefs to open a nine-point lead at the top.

But Celtic had other ideas as they attacked Chiefs, with most of the danger coming down the left.

Strikes from chunky striker Motebang Sera either side of the break (45th and 48th) and Celtic’s other danger man Victor Letsoalo’s third in the 74th, left the championship race wide open again.

Chiefs were fragile and indecisive in response, and it was not just a six-point lead they had to settle for, with Sundowns enjoying a game in hand, but a weak performance that sapped their confidence.

Amakhosi still appear on course for the title. But a squad inexperienced in winning trophies may have to stumble over the line and hope not to trip up completely, as Downs’ far more experienced squad breathe down their necks.

Coach John Maduka’s fiery Celtic were simply dominant for most of the 90 minutes. They applied early pressure, with centre-back Wandile Letlabika audaciously launching an attempted lob over goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from inside his own half that dropped onto the top netting, though the goalkeeper looked to have it covered.

Chiefs’ set pieces are not just their strongest weapon, often they seem to be their go-to game plan. Celtic could not afford to concede three corners in quick succession, as they did starting with a first delivery from Khama Billiat to which Leonardo Castro’s header forced a reflex stop from Sipho Chaine.

From Billiat’s third delivery, Mathoho got up and headed in with expert technique. But Celtic continued to threaten in the other direction. In the minute before the break, Ndumiso Mabena showed his class with the perfect pass to play outstanding fullback Sifiso Ngobeni in down the left, who squared past Akpeyi for Sera to finish into an open goal.

If that strike sent Chiefs back to start, they landed in jail with a soft second from Sera three minutes into the second half.

Midfielder Lantshene Phalane was unable to cleanly connect a shot from outside the area, but a deflection saw the ball fall at the feet of Sera in front of goal, who did not have much left to do for a finish past Akpeyi.

Chiefs worked the ball around trying to earn a repeat of their comeback against City. But they were largely muscled out by Celtic’s middle duo of Lucky Baloyi and Phalane.

And as the pressure grew, Celtic’s tricky forwards lurked, none more so than Letsoalo, who, with the clock winding towards 80 minutes, picked up a half-clearance and ghosted past Willard Katsande and Mathoho before slotting past Akpeyi at the left upright.