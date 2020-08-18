Sport / Soccer

Legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku succumbs to Covid

Former sports editor of City Press and football writer for Sowetan and Drum dies after a coronavirus-related illness

18 August 2020 - 18:24 Marc Strydom
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

Legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku has died aged 59 in a Gauteng hospital.

Family spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Mseleku died in Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging on Monday night from “a short Covid-19-related illness”.

Mseleku was a long-time sports editor of City Press and previously a prominent football writer for Sowetan and Drum magazine.

Well-known City Press football journalist Timothy Molobi‚ the Sunday newspaper’s editorial manager for news and sports‚ worked closely with Mseleku for years.

“I worked with him since 2004 and we had great times together. He was the one who put City Press on the map for football‚” Molobi said.

“He was a legend when it comes to football. Long before our time, he was there. He was someone I looked up to before I got into the industry‚ and it was an honour to have worked under him.

“We still expected a lot from him. I mean‚ he was still young.”

Close friend Duma Ndlovu‚ the filmmaker, producer and creator of popular SABC soapie Muvhango‚ said: “SA has lost another giant to the coronavirus.

“S’bu’s life and work speaks for itself. The message is that we as a country should take coronavirus very seriously and observe all the protocols‚ because we should not be losing figures such as S’bu to this disease.”

Earlier Ndlovu posted on Facebook: “Mseleku‚ who grew up in eMagabheni‚ in the south coast near uMkhomazi‚ came to Johannesburg in the 1980s after cutting his teeth in the journalistic fraternity in Durban where he had worked briefly for Ilanga laseNatali.

“In Johannesburg he worked for a number of publications, including Drum and Sowetan, but for the last few years worked for City Press where he rose to become sports editor. He left City Press last year to form his own company.

“He is survived by a wife and five children.”

MNINAWA NTLOKO: When fiction comes to life in time of the virus

The pandemic plot of the movie Contagion is a little too close for comfort
Opinion
4 months ago

Tennis foot soldiers struggle in time of virus

Lower-ranked players say they should be helped financially by tennis organisations
Sport
4 months ago

Relief for athletes as Olympics is finally postponed

Games to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021, says Japanese prime minister
Sport
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cape Town City shock Sundowns in Absa Premiership ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Cape Town City shock Sundowns in Absa Premiership ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Captain upbeat Pirates can turn their fortunes ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Captain upbeat Pirates can turn their fortunes ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Minister puts SA Rugby in the hot seat over ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.