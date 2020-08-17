Sport / Soccer

Mbappe may start as PSG target first Champions League final

17 August 2020 - 16:39 Simon Evans
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks on from the stands prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 12, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks on from the stands prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 12, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES

Lisbon — Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against RB Leipzig, as the French club target their first appearance in a Champions League final.

Mbappe came off the bench for the last half-hour against Atalanta last week to set up the winning goal, and coach Thomas Tuchel told a news conference the France World Cup winner had suffered no reaction to his injured ankle.

Asked whether Mbappe could start in attack alongside Brazilian Neymar, Tuchel said: “Yes, he played 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no problems with his ankle.

“Since then he has had six days to recover, he will train and if there is the possibility for him to start we will see if can play the 90 minutes. We’ll decide if he starts or if he comes into play [from the bench],” he said.

Mbappe’s introduction shifted the momentum against the Italians with PSG trailing by a goal before two late strikes booked their place in the last four.

Until the 21-year-old injected speed and invention into the left side, Neymar had carried much of the responsibility for the PSG attacks on his own shoulders. Tuchel said the Brazilian’s performance had shown qualities that are not always acknowledged.

“Since I arrived he has always been a leader. A different leader, not as everyone understands him, but with his qualities, his confidence, his courage in the field, his will to win. He loves competition and you need that to be a leader,” he said.

“We also created a group with players like Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Keylor Navas and others, guys who know very well how to live together, created a collective atmosphere. Perhaps this is the key to seeing Neymar on another level,” he said.

Big-spending PSG have never previously reached this stage of the competition.

“We live in the present moment, we deserve to be here, we have had an extraordinary journey and season,” Tuchel said.

“If we got this far, it’s because we worked for several months, at the highest level. We are ready, we are hungry, but we do not think about the historical side, because we are in the semifinals and we are there to win,” the German said.

Reuters

Will Messi stay or will he go now?

As Bayern Munich ripped Barcelona to shreds, it felt like the end of an era
Sport
23 hours ago

Guardiola unable to break Champions League hoodoo

Manchester City coach blamed for Olympique Lyonnais loss
Sport
23 hours ago

Barca vies with Bayern for Champions League semifinal spot

Soccer’s aristocrats will clash on Friday to decide who goes into the next round
Sport
4 days ago

Liverpool score £175m bonus for league win

Premier League teams to receive entire payout for last season, including broadcast rebates
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP
Sport / Other Sport
2.
‘Dazed’ Hamilton cruises home in Spain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Will Messi stay or will he go now?
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fired cricket boss vows to fight back
Sport / Cricket
5.
MS Dhoni calls it a day amid high praise
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Pirates coach trusts Mhango to find his goalscoring touch

Sport / Soccer

Defenders go walkabout as Leopards grab points

Sport / Soccer

Downs have advantage, says Highlands coach

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns bang on SuperSport’s door for Aubrey Modiba

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.