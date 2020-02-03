Bafana can and must master north African style‚ says Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana have to master the art of playing on the continent if they are to reclaim their place among Africa’s elite football teams.

Sundowns became the first SA club to finish the Champions League group stages unbeaten after defeating Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca 1-0 at the weekend and Mosimane said he would be happy to compare notes with Bafana counterpart Molefi Ntseki.

The Sundowns coach said SA teams have to find a way to get past north African teams that have a stranglehold on the continent at club and national team levels.

“If you look at national teams‚ which teams wins the Cup of Nations? It is mostly the north Africans‚” he said. “SA must understand how the north Africans play‚ even the national team because it is not all about tactics but the mentality‚ the culture and you have to be able to read their body language.

“It is more than a game and you have to teach your players to understand that because they are big teams. Wydad is a big team and last year they were in the final.

“If we team up‚ come together and share resources and information‚ we can do it.”