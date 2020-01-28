Veteran coach Clive Barker parachutes in to assist AmaZulu

With the Durban team struggling, officials felt it a good idea to invite Barker to meet the new generation.

“It reminds everybody what a big club AmaZulu is when you remember that he was the coach,” said spokesperson Brilliant Mkhathini.

Barker, who led SA to triumph at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations finals, spoke to the players at training last week, and stayed to watch the session.

Then he accompanied the team to the Pirates game at the Orlando Stadium, but elected to stay out of the change room before the game, not to interfere with coach Jozef Vukovic.