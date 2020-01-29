Sport / Soccer

Bernard Parker and Daniel Akpeyi get fresh Chiefs contracts

29 January 2020 - 16:08 Mahlatse Mphahleleand  Ofentse Ratsie
Bernard Parker. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday that former Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker and Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have extended their contracts at Naturena.

Parker joined Amakhosi in 2011 from FC Twente in Holland and has extended his stay with the club by one season until June 2021.

Akpeyi’s recent form and elevation to the Chiefs No 1 jersey has earned him a two-year contract extension to 2022.

Parker is one of the longest-serving members of the current team together with Willard Katsande.

Akpeyi’s contract extension will raise questions over the future of previous No 1 Itumeleng Khune, who has not seen much action this season despite fully recovering from a shoulder injury that led to the signing of the Nigerian.

“We are pleased to announce that Bernard Parker’s contract has been extended by one season ending in June 2021.

“Daniel Akpeyi, who joined Chiefs in January 2019, has earned himself a two-year contract extension to June 2022,” said Chiefs, who are vying for their first Absa Premiership title since 2015.

At the same time Chiefs confirmed that influential hard-tackling midfielder Katsande has signed a new one-year deal at the club.

The 34-year-old crowd favourite has become a key player in front of the back-four since signing for Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town.

The club has extended Katsande’s contract by one season, ending in June 2021. “Katsande has made 272 appearances for Chiefs and scored 17 goals for the club.”

Chiefs will have to wait until Saturday February 15 before resuming their league campaign with a home clash against Maritzburg United.

Long-time leaders Chiefs remain top of the league standings with 45 points after 19 matches and they are 10 points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns have played one match less and have been nipping at Chiefs’ heels with the assistance of SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, who are challenging for Caf Champions League places for next season.

