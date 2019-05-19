Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has decided against tendering his resignation in the aftermath of the club’s embarrassing defeat to lower-tier TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday and will instead wait for the club management to determine his future.

Middendorp‚ who joined Chiefs in December following the departure of Giovanni Solinas‚ said he would meet the club management and his future would be on the agenda.

“I think that we definitely have to sit down and see what’s happening not only in the past months but what’s happening with Kaizer Chiefs probably in the last years‚” he said. “We will definitely have to have a discussion‚ we have to make a decision.”

Chiefs fans froze in their seats in stunned silence after Zakhele Lepasa scored a last-gasp penalty to hand the minnows from Mpumalanga one of the most stunning results in South African football history at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

The result confirmed Chiefs’ rapid plunge into mediocrity as besides losing to the lower-tier side in a final they were favoured to win‚ Amakhosi finished the season outside of the top eight on the Premier Soccer League standings.