Coach Ernst Middendorp will not quit Chiefs despite humiliating defeat
Zakhele Lepasa's last-gasp penalty hands the minnows from Mpumalanga one of the most stunning results in South African football history
Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has decided against tendering his resignation in the aftermath of the club’s embarrassing defeat to lower-tier TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday and will instead wait for the club management to determine his future.
Middendorp‚ who joined Chiefs in December following the departure of Giovanni Solinas‚ said he would meet the club management and his future would be on the agenda.
“I think that we definitely have to sit down and see what’s happening not only in the past months but what’s happening with Kaizer Chiefs probably in the last years‚” he said. “We will definitely have to have a discussion‚ we have to make a decision.”
Chiefs fans froze in their seats in stunned silence after Zakhele Lepasa scored a last-gasp penalty to hand the minnows from Mpumalanga one of the most stunning results in South African football history at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.
The result confirmed Chiefs’ rapid plunge into mediocrity as besides losing to the lower-tier side in a final they were favoured to win‚ Amakhosi finished the season outside of the top eight on the Premier Soccer League standings.
The unexpected result came just days after Middendorp was asked if he would resign if Chiefs‚ who have not won a trophy in four years‚ lost a cup final against a club from a division below them.
“Whatever you are asking in terms of ‘if’‚ whatever you are saying at this moment‚ I have a contract over years‚ and I will win this cup. That’s our target‚” the coach replied.
But Galaxy clearly missed that memo and they confirmed the German trainer’s worst nightmare when they deservedly beat their more illustrious counterparts in a game coach Dan Malesela’s upstarts dominated.
Middendorp admitted that he was embarrassed by a result that sent shockwaves through South African football.
“It is shocking‚ embarrassing and disappointing‚” he said. “I cannot sit here and make a good performance out of it. It is definitely a shocking and very disappointing outcome, not only today but from the end of the season in general.”