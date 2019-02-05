Sport / Soccer

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela fined and banned

PSL disciplinary hearing finds soccer boss guilty of bringing the league into disrepute after his tirade against referee

05 February 2019 - 18:11 Sazi Hadebe
David Thidiela. Picture BACKPAGE PIX
David Thidiela. Picture BACKPAGE PIX

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has been banned from football for a year and slapped with a R1m fine as punishment for the rant he directed at referee Victor Hlungwani in 2018 that included apparent threats and tribal references.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary hearing found him guilty of bringing the league into disrepute after the tirade he directed at Hlungwani following an Absa Premiership match between Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic in Thohoyandou in September‚ a game his side lost 1-0.

Tendani Thidiela‚ a spokesperson for his father,  David‚ confirmed that the Limpopo-based club had received a letter from the PSL confirming the decision taken against the club boss.

“We received communication from the DRC [PSL’s dispute resolution chamber] but before we offer our official response we want our legal representatives and everyone concerned to go over it before we know our right of recourse‚” said Tendani.

“The letter was received a short while ago and obviously as a board we know that this has higher consequences for the club‚ employees and the community.

“It’s not something we can just mull over for an hour and release a statement because it doesn’t just involve the chairman. It involves the club and the community and the family.”

The latest punishment comes after Thidiela was also removed from PSL’s executive committee.

The Leopards boss further angered the league’s executives by writing a scathing letter about the PSL and its chair, Irvin Khoza, in December 2018.

In  the letter, Thidiela asked for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the way the PSL  is being run‚ questioning whether Khoza  is the right man to the lead the league.

The firebrand soccer boss added that the PSL  is in need of a leader and “more than one man” to make decisions.

 The sanction handed to Thidiela on Tuesday  only pertains to his conduct  towards Hlungwani and does not involve the utterances he made in the letter. The PSL is yet to formally deal with that issue.

Stuart Baxter awaits PSL decision on postponements

Safa wants league games postponed to give Bafana more time to prepare for key Nations Cup qualifier 
Sport
4 hours ago

Amajita brace for tactical battle against old foes Nigeria

SA Under-20s to focus on eliminating mistakes in African Championships quarterfinal
Sport
1 day ago

Supersport boss gets tough with players

Director of football gives underperforming squad ultimatum to finish in the top six or face the consequences
Sport
2 hours ago

Benni comes of age as Cape Town City coach

He has developed the side from a one-dimensional counter-attack unit under Tinkler to a free-flowing football dynamo
Sport
5 days ago

Soweto derby tickets sell like hot cakes

Fans are eager to attend match despite boycott call 
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Cristiano Ronaldo effect: Chinese fans drop Real ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Is Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson going back to ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Stuart Baxter awaits PSL decision on postponements
Sport / Soccer
4.
Mourinho fined over tax fraud in Spain but dodges ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Accident ends Chiefs teen Wiseman Meyiwa’s career
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Stuart Baxter awaits PSL decision on postponements
Sport / Soccer

Amajita brace for tactical battle against old foes Nigeria
Sport / Soccer

Soweto derby tickets sell like hot cakes
Sport / Soccer

Benni comes of age as Cape Town City coach
Sport / Soccer

Accident ends Chiefs teen Wiseman Meyiwa’s career
Sport / Soccer

SA football stars make history in France
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.