Black Leopards owner David Thidiela fined and banned

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has been banned from football for a year and slapped with a R1m fine as punishment for the rant he directed at referee Victor Hlungwani in 2018 that included apparent threats and tribal references.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary hearing found him guilty of bringing the league into disrepute after the tirade he directed at Hlungwani following an Absa Premiership match between Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic in Thohoyandou in September‚ a game his side lost 1-0.

Tendani Thidiela‚ a spokesperson for his father, David‚ confirmed that the Limpopo-based club had received a letter from the PSL confirming the decision taken against the club boss.

“We received communication from the DRC [PSL’s dispute resolution chamber] but before we offer our official response we want our legal representatives and everyone concerned to go over it before we know our right of recourse‚” said Tendani.

“The letter was received a short while ago and obviously as a board we know that this has higher consequences for the club‚ employees and the community.