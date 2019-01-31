Sport / Soccer

SA football stars make history in France

Mothiba and Phiri face off when Strasbourg meet Guingamp in the French League Cup final on March 30

31 January 2019 - 16:04 Nick Said
South Africa's Lebo Mothiba celebrates his goal during the African Cup of Nations qualifier football match between South Africa and The Seychelles on October 13, 2018 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa's Lebo Mothiba celebrates his goal during the African Cup of Nations qualifier football match between South Africa and The Seychelles on October 13, 2018 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba scored a brace to fire his Strasbourg into the French League Cup final and a meeting on March 30 with Lebogang Phiri’s Guingamp.

Both goals were typical Mothiba strikes‚ poacher’s efforts near the six-yard box as he took his tally for the season in all competitions to 10‚ not including the two goals he scored for Bafana in the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

It will be the first time in history that two South Africans have met in a French cup final.

With the scores level‚ Mothiba sidefooted home his first goal from close range after a low cross from the right.

He then ensured the tie would go in his side’s favour as he headed home a second on the hour-mark.

Mothiba loves facing Bordeaux having also scored against them while in the colours of Lille last season.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will hope that Mothiba shows the same predatory instincts when SA take on Libya in their crucial Nations Cup qualifier away in March‚ where they need just a draw to advance to the finals in Egypt.

What both goals show is that Mothiba operates best when being fed quality service and while he is a consummate finisher‚ needs players around him who can prise open the opposition defence.

Phiri’s Guingamp booked their League Cup final place with a penalty shootout victory over Monaco on Tuesday night.

Tough week ahead for City in title chase

Manchester City, five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, face Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea in the next week
Sport
1 hour ago

Chiefs' biggest problem is between the posts

Keeper's latest costly mistake was in Amakhosi’s Premiership defeat by Cape Town City
Sport
1 hour ago

Long-awaited title Liverpool’s to lose after Man City slip up

Jurgen Klopp’s team will have a seven-point lead over Manchester City with just 14 games left if they beat Leicester
Sport
11 hours ago

AmaZulu coach tips Sundowns to retain league title

Champions lose their first league match of the season, but Johnson says they have what it takes to successfully defend their crown
Sport
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Discarded striker Toni Silva slams Pitso Mosimane
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas look a different team and wrap up series ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
AmaZulu coach tips Sundowns to retain league title
Sport / Soccer
4.
Long-awaited title Liverpool’s to lose after Man ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
City grab three points from Chiefs
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Tough week ahead for City in title chase
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs' biggest problem is between the posts
Sport / Soccer

Long-awaited title Liverpool’s to lose after Man City slip up
Sport / Soccer

AmaZulu coach tips Sundowns to retain league title
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.