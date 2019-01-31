Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba scored a brace to fire his Strasbourg into the French League Cup final and a meeting on March 30 with Lebogang Phiri’s Guingamp.

Both goals were typical Mothiba strikes‚ poacher’s efforts near the six-yard box as he took his tally for the season in all competitions to 10‚ not including the two goals he scored for Bafana in the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

It will be the first time in history that two South Africans have met in a French cup final.

With the scores level‚ Mothiba sidefooted home his first goal from close range after a low cross from the right.

He then ensured the tie would go in his side’s favour as he headed home a second on the hour-mark.

Mothiba loves facing Bordeaux having also scored against them while in the colours of Lille last season.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will hope that Mothiba shows the same predatory instincts when SA take on Libya in their crucial Nations Cup qualifier away in March‚ where they need just a draw to advance to the finals in Egypt.

What both goals show is that Mothiba operates best when being fed quality service and while he is a consummate finisher‚ needs players around him who can prise open the opposition defence.

Phiri’s Guingamp booked their League Cup final place with a penalty shootout victory over Monaco on Tuesday night.