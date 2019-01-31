Sport / Soccer

Accident ends Chiefs teen Wiseman Meyiwa’s career

Player has been undergoing medical rehabilitation at Milpark Hospital, but the diagnosis is that he will not walk again

31 January 2019 - 19:31 Marc Strydom
Wiseman Meyiwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kaizer Chiefs have announced the early termination of the career of teen midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa.

Chiefs’ football manager, Bobby Motaung, said SA junior international Meyiwa, 19, will not recover from spinal injuries sustained in a car accident in November to be able to play football again.

The player has been undergoing medical rehabilitation at Milpark Hospital.

Meyiwa is still wheelchair-bound‚ but undergoing therapy. However‚ the diagnosis is that he will not walk again.

Motaung said Meyiwa  was discharged from hospital this week.

“We are here to announce some sad news‚” Motaung said at Thursday afternoon’s  media conference to announce the end of Meyiwa’s career at Chiefs’ headquarters in Naturena.

“The player will terminate his career early in football.”

Motaung said Meyiwa will have a role to play at Chiefs.

Meyiwa joined Chiefs’ development squad aged 14 in 2014. He was promoted to the senior team in the 2017-18 season and played for Amakhosi 21 times.

He is an SA Under-17 and U-20 international and played at the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea.

He was involved in a horrific accident on the N3 returning home to Pietermaritzburg in early November.

