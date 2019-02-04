Amajita brace for tactical battle against old foes Nigeria

Nigeria are from a similar part of the continent‚ but Senong believes Tuesday’s game will be more technical than physical‚ and will be decided by who uses the ball better.

“It is going to be a technical game‚ all of Nigeria’s players are good on the ball‚” he said. “We are also good on the ball though‚ so it will be a good match. The team that makes more mistakes will lose the game‚ so we must focus on limiting ours.”

Senong has moulded the style of play for Amajita over the past few years‚ which led to them qualifying for the 2017 Fifa Under-20 World Cup. He is satisfied that they have the right formula for success‚ but says a number of factors will determine how they go in this competition — not all related to the pitch.

“We have played a lot of games building up to this tournament. We have had some losses‚ we have had some wins. We cannot change our way of playing now that we are in Niger.

“We have a way of playing‚ we are very organised when we attack and when we defend. But we need to be cautious as we are playing against a very good team with good individuals. It will depend on the mentality and the heart of our players. We must focus on our strengths and hope to get a result out of this match.”

SA beat Nigeria 2-1 thanks to goals from Ace Bhengu and George Maluleka in the group stages at the 2009 Africa Under-20 Championships‚ before losing to the same side in the bronze medal match. Those are the only two times they have met at the continental finals.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals‚ which in turn seals a ticket to the World Cup in Poland in May.

The match against Nigeria kicks off at 5.30pm SA time. It is followed by a final group A game against Burundi on Friday.