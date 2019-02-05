Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates supporters do not appear to have heeded Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s appeal to boycott sporting events associated with Vodacom after it emerged on Tuesday that there are only 5,000 tickets left on sale for Saturday’s Soweto derby.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa revealed that there are only a few tickets left and urged supporters who wish to attend the match to buy tickets quickly‚ as they would soon be sold out.

"They have been selling at about 3‚000 a day … we expect they may be sold out by tomorrow [Wednesday]‚” Maphosa said.

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom have been embroiled in lengthy settlement negotiations and the long-running battle reached boiling point after talks between the two parties stalled recently.

Social media went into frenzy and Lesufi and the “Please Call Me” movement threw their support behind Makate‚ demanding he be paid fair compensation for developing the product in November 2000.

Lesufi said at the time that activists were willing to lobby the government and government institutions to cancel contracts associated with Vodacom. Vodacom sponsors both Chiefs and Pirates.

The previous derby‚ in the Telkom Knockout semifinals‚ was held in Durban at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ due to a previously scheduled prayer meeting at FNB. That derby sold out within hours of the tickets going on sale.

Chiefs are in sixth place in the PSL going into Saturday’s clash — a home fixture to Amakhosi. Pirates are second.

Tickets are available at Computicket. Kickoff is at 3.30pm.