Maritzburg can escape relegation, vows coach Muhsin Ertugral

Ertugral says he has enough experience to beat the odds after Maritzburg United's loss to champions Mamelodi Sundowns

18 January 2019 - 05:04 Mark Gleeson
Muhsin Ertugral. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Muhsin Ertugral says his 20 years of experience coaching in the Premier Soccer League convinces him that relegation-haunted Maritzburg United can still save their top-flight status.

This despite a third loss since his arrival at the club‚ with a gutsy showing against champions Mamelodi Sundowns away from home on Wednesday.

The 1-0 defeat left Maritzburg in a deep quagmire at the bottom of the table with just 11 points from 17 games‚ with a paltry six goals scored.

Only two teams have won just one of their first 17 games in the league over the past 10 seasons: Jomo Cosmos twice and now Maritzburg.

Despite the odds‚ the coach still feels they can be saved.

“There are still a lot of points to be won and I think I have a little bit of experience. How many trophies have I won here in SA? You’ll know better‚” Ertugral said after the Loftus Versfeld match.

“Last year was the first time I couldn’t manage to keep up but I don’t think that was all on my shoulders‚” Ertugral added in a reference to “Ndorogate” at Ajax Cape Town‚ relegated after playing an ineligible player‚ striker Tendai Ndoro.

“But if you look at the stats‚ and this has escaped you guys‚ the number of points I got in charge of Ajax from my first game to the last had us in seventh place. So if I had got the team earlier‚ maybe things would have been different.

“What concerns us now is how far we are behind the other teams and how many points we need to catch them.

“Our disadvantage is that we are playing all the teams who are around us [in the relegation zone] away from home.”

Maritzburg head from the midweek match in Pretoria to Port Elizabeth, where they will play against second-from-bottom Chippa United on Saturday.

 

Sundowns’ Lebohang Maboe will not go easy on Maritzburg

The team plucked him from First Division Mbombela United and gave him a PSL debut
2 days ago

Banyana to play in honour of struggle icons

The match against Sweden will be played in honour of former struggle icon Albertina Sisulu
2 days ago

Sports minister reveals fat R5m boost for women’s football

The sport and recreation minister challenges corporate SA to match the support
1 day ago

AmaZulu seek rare win over AmaKhosi

Usuthu seeks to bring to an end a nightmare sequence of results against AmaKhosi
3 days ago

