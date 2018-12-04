Poor record at home worries Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic says his side will have to vastly improve their record at home if they are to be serious Premiership title contenders this season.

Pirates dropped crucial points at home after they were held to a goalless draw by Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“We need to critically look at this because when it happens the first time you tell yourself ‘it’s an accident‚ second time it’s coincidence’ but this is our fourth home draw‚” he said.

“We need to be self-critical and ask why we could not convert the chances we are creating and why we’ve had four draws at home.

“In each of those draws we have been dominating. Those are eight points dropped at home [11 when you add their 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits].”