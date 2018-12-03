Sport / Soccer

PREMIERSHIP

Sundowns close the gap on leaders Bucs

03 December 2018 - 05:05 Nick Said
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, December 2 2018. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns moved to within touching distance of Premiership leaders Orlando Pirates when they claimed local bragging rights with a 2-1 victory over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United at a sodden Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Lebohang Maboe and Lyle Lakay had Sundowns 2-0 in front in the first half‚ but when Morgan Gould pulled a goal back for Matsatsantsa‚ it set up a tense finish.

Sundowns now trail Pirates by just three points with three games in hand.

It was a deserved victory for The Brazilians‚ who might have won by a greater margin but for some profligacy in front of goal.

Coach Pitso Mosimane handed a first domestic start to defender Rivaldo Coetzee after 16 months on the sidelines with injury‚ with the former Bafana Bafana star playing his second game in a week after debuting away against Leones Vegetarianos in the African Champions League in midweek.

It was only the third start of the league season for midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

Sundowns were ahead on 10 minutes when Maboe hammered in a low drive from 22m out, and they scored a second when Maboe turned provider‚ his clever through-ball perfect for Lakay to lash home at the far post against a static SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Super Sport are now winless in their last 16 Tshwane derbies.

 

