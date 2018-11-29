Football associations in the Cosafa region will no longer have to go all the way to Zurich in Switzerland to get their development issues sorted out after Fifa opened a regional office at Safa House in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Fifa‚ through their Forward Programme‚ is helping member associations with their grassroots development support and the launch of the Southern African offices in Johannesburg will help speed up funding to the associations in need.

“The office will function as the link between the member associations in the Cosafa region with Fifa in ensuring delivery‚” said David Fani‚ who will manage the office in Johannesburg.

Fani‚ the former president of the Botswana Football Association‚ said their role will be to facilitate the member associations’ fulfilment of the programme requirements and ensure applications for funding are properly done.