Orlando Pirates forward Lyle Foster will once again spearhead the SA attack after the squad were finalised for the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Zambia in December as coach Thabo Senong trimmed his final selection to

20 players.

Foster was a key player in helping the team lift the title in 2017‚ scoring three goals and laying on a number of others with his powerful displays.

Foster will compete with Pirates forward and teenager Thabiso Monyane‚ and 18-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns striker Promise Mkhuma.

Other familiar names that have been included are Cape Town City midfielder Duncan Adonis‚ Royal Eagles attacking midfielder Khanyisa Mayo‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and SuperSport United rising star Luke le Roux.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Tashreeq Matthews has also been included in the squad.

Matthews‚ who featured for the Dortmund Under-19 side in their Uefa Youth League victory over Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday‚ will be among the star attractions of the tournament that starts on Sunday.

He is the second overseas-based player in the squad with Vitoria Setubal goalkeeper Buhle Damane‚ while Ajax Amsterdam’s Dean Solomons is sidelined due to injury‚ and while Schalke defender Bradley Cross and Sanjoanense winger Kobamelo Kodisang are unavailable.

Senong has said that he will use the tournament to prepare for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Championships that will be played in Niger in February.

The draw for the pool stage has not yet been made.

That competition in turn serves as the qualifiers for the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May and June.

SA have been drawn in Group B at the Cosafa championships and start their campaign against Mauritius on Monday.

They will face Namibia three days later before they round out their pool play against Eswatini on December 8.

Only the top team and the best-place runner-up will advance to the semifinals.