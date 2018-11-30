Amakhosi coach Solinas upbeat after Zanzibar booster

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovannic Solinas is pleased that his players’ confidence will have been buoyed after having put four goals past Zanzibari club Zimamoto in their Caf Confederation Cup opener in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Solinas was particularly satisfied that his star forward, Khama Billiat, could bolster his personal confidence with a hat-trick in the 4-0 preliminary round‚ first leg victory at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Amakhosi’s confidence boost against the team from Zanzibar, the island just off the coast from the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, came at a timely moment as it followed Saturday’s 2-1 Soweto derby Telkom Knockout defeat against Orlando Pirates in Durban.

"I am happy because my boys played very well. It was a very good performance‚" Solinas said. "It was very important‚ also‚ not to concede a goal, because the rules for away goals [doubling them] when you play away are very important.

"So I am happy also because we finished the game without injuries to the players.

"So now we need to focus on the next game‚ because on Saturday we have a very important game."