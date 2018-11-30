Safa acting CEO Russell Paul said there was an agreement with Canberra United that Jane would only be available for a certain number of games in Ghana.

“There was an agreement between the player and club that she would leave after qualification [for the World Cup]‚” he said.

“Initially the club wanted to have her back after the group stages but we negotiated.

“This is part of relation-shipbuilding and there is nothing malicious in this arrangement.

“We must celebrate the fact that she put her country first and helped us qualify for the Cup of Nations final and the World Cup.

“We must support her because she is embarking on a new and exciting journey with a new club overseas.”

Jane was one of the key figures in Banyana’s march to the final and the Fifa World Cup in France 2019.

She thanked the coaches and teammates for understanding her situation.

“I want to thank the Banyana Banyana technical team for allowing me to leave the camp at this crucial stage of the tournament‚” she said.

“I don’t think if it was another coach it was going to be easy. I want to thank the team for the opportunity to be here and my club for having allowed me to come here and be part of this tournament.”

If Banyana go on to beat Nigeria for the second time in this event after winning their first meeting in the group stages‚ Jane will miss SA’s maiden triumph in this tournament.

“The excitement of having qualified for the Afcon final and the World Cup hasn’t sunk in yet because immediately after the game I had to go for doping [tests] and I spent about three hours there‚” she said.

“While I was waiting, my teammates were celebrating and by the time I was finished the celebrations were finished.

“Looking back at past tournaments‚ we fell short of qualifying and it was about time we did it‚” she said‚ adding that they must prepare well for the World Cup.

“It is going to be important for the team to prepare well for the World Cup and we should not relax.

“We are hoping that we will get more support because we don’t want to go to France to just make up the numbers but to get here and make the most out of this.