Banyana Banyana coach Des Ellis has hailed a true team effort as the country celebrates a first qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup following their semifinal victory over Mali in the African Women’s Championship on Tuesday.

Banyana triumphed 2-0 to advance to a final meeting with Nigeria on Saturday and a chance to claim a first continental title‚ which would add a second dose of history to what has already been a long-awaited qualification for the global showpiece in France in 2019.

“Everyone was magnificent — the players‚ staff‚ the technical team‚ people who don’t usually get a mention.

“Each and everyone has played their part‚” a beaming Ellis said.

“At the beginning of the tournament we said we needed to win the first game [against Nigeria],” she said.

“We believed we could and the players were magnificent in that game. They haven’t stopped being magnificent.

“They go out and do the recovery‚ come in and train‚ sit through the analysis‚ whether it is one versus one‚ group work or showing them the opposition.

“They have stuck to the game-plan and stayed true to what we do‚ which is putting the ball on the ground. It is a wonderful victory for everyone in women’s football,” Ellis said.

It is a personal triumph for Ellis‚ formerly captain of Banyana in her playing days‚ who has managed to achieve something a succession of former coaches could not.

“It’s difficult to describe. If people could see, my smile covers my whole face.