Banyana humiliate Equatorial Guinea

Thembi Kgatlana scored twice as a rampant Banyana Banyana cruised to a 7-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea and the brink of the African Women’s Championship semifinals in Cape Coast on Wednesday.

The victory leaves the South Africans top of Group B and needing just a point from their final pool game against Zambia on Saturday to make sure of a semifinal spot as they tore Equatorial Guinea to shreds with pace and precision passing.

Linda Motlhalo had opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Nompumelelo Nyandeni added a second, but some poor defending allowed Elena Nkuandum to pull one back for the Central Africans.

But the second half was all Banyana as Refiloe Jane added a third and Kgatlana a quick-fire brace, before Amanda Mthandi and Jermaine Seoposenwe got their names on the scoresheet.

Banyana must finish in the top three in this tournament to achieve their aim of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Kgatlana was denied a third before halftime when she had the ball in the net after a superb lay-off from Seoposenwe, but the latter was incorrectly ruled offside.

It was rather Central African side who scored next as Smeda failed to clear a low cross, putting the ball on a plate for Nkuandum to blast home.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis introduced Jane at halftime for Kgaelebane Mohlakoana and the side started the second half with more purpose.

The sixth and seventh goals came in quick succession as both Mthandi and Seoposenwe found themselves in acres of space in the box to punish the woefully outclassed Guinea side.