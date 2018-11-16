Benni McCarthy says the fact that he has acquired his Uefa Pro Licence means nobody can suggest he is just another former player automatically put on the coaching carousel because of his history in the game.

The Cape Town City tactician was recently awarded his Pro Licence‚ the highest coaching qualification in football‚ and says it validates the hard work he has put in to making the transition from player to the dug-out.

“It’s nice that I’m a novice coach‚ but with the highest qualification out there. It is not to gloat‚ it is merely that I needed to go and educate myself.

“I needed to learn about a side of football that I did not know much about‚” he said.

“I put in the work and nobody can point fingers at me and say‚ ‘yeah‚ all these ex-players think that because they played at a certain level and represented the country they are entitled to have a job lined up for them and they must be given an opportunity’.

“I never took anything for granted and I never asked for favours. I have always had to work hard for what I wanted and with this it is clear to see that I want to succeed. As a player I did one thing‚ as a coach now I needed to do this.”

Gaining his licence has been a real eye-opener regarding t he role of a head coach‚ he said, something he had never appreciated as a player in the elite leagues of Europe.

“To learn about it as a player is one thing‚ but now that I am on the other side coaching, it is a completely different world‚” McCarthy said. “There are so many things that I didn’t know while I was playing.