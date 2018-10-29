Benni McCarthy admits some strong words were said by all at the club ahead of Cape Town City’s 3-0 Premiership victory over AmaZulu on Saturday‚ a first league victory for the side since early August.

McCarthy steered City to the MTN8 title in September‚ but their league form this season had been woeful‚ and they were dealt a further blow on Tuesday when they were knocked out of the Telkom Knockout by the same opposition in Durban.

That result culminated in McCarthy calling into question his own role‚ but he says a tongue-lashing from owner John Comitis in the wake of the loss had galvanised the squad.

“When you are on such an awful run and you have just come back from winning the MTN8 and it is freefalling‚ you start to doubt yourself and your qualities‚ and maybe whether you are cut out for this‚” McCarthy admitted.

“But we did have heart-to hearts and everybody said what they needed to say. The players got their say‚ I got my say and the chairman also came in and had a little go at everyone‚ coaches and players all included.”

City were rampant in their victory‚ at times playing some exquisite football that centred on Surprise Ralani and Ayanda Patosi‚ who were excellent‚ but also the midfield presence of Roland Putsche‚ who returned from suspension.

“Today was just phenomenal‚ the unity‚ what we are trying to build here‚ everything fell into place‚” McCarthy said.