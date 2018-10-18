He played at four Afcon finals in 2000-2006‚ but his career looked as if it was over a year later as other options were preferred. But a renaissance in form saw him selected for the 2010 World Cup‚ where he played in the 2-1 win over France.

He continued to play for another couple of years before being dropped by Gordon Igesund‚ who had ironically revived his career at Moroka Swallows.

Siphiwe Tshabalala

Caps: 89

Debut: vs Egypt‚ January 14 2006

Last cap: vs Senegal‚ November 10 2017

Tshabalala’s international career only recently ended when he was a surprise call-up for the finale to the World Cup qualifiers in 2017.

Having debuted in the squad that went to the 2006 Afcon finals under Ted Dumitru‚ which proved a disaster with zero points and zero goals‚ Tshabalala was perhaps the finest selection made for that tournament.

He would go on to cement a regular place and earn a reputation for spectacular goals‚ none more so than his World Cup opener against Mexico in 2010. If you were to compile a list of the top 10 Bafana goals‚ that one would feature prominently.

He was a consistent performer‚ though less effective as his pace faded.

Itumeleng Khune

Caps: 90

Debut: vs Zimbabwe‚ March 11 2008

Last cap: vs Seychelles‚ October 16 2018

Khune earned his 90th cap against the Seychelles on Tuesday making him the most capped goalkeeper for the side after Andre Arendse (67).

Khune has been Bafana’s undisputed No1 for the past decade and might have topped 100 caps already were it not for injuries that have kept him sidelined for long spells.

It is hard to pick a bad game, although perhaps his most disappointing was the 3-0 loss to Uruguay in the World Cup when he was red-carded‚ and the 3-1 loss to Mauritania in the Afcon qualifiers when a howler set the West Africans up for a win.

Aaron Mokoena

Caps: 107

Debut: vs Botswana‚ February 20 1999

Last cap: vs Sierra Leone‚ October 10 2010

Mokoena was a stalwart of the Bafana defence for more than a decade and at the time was the youngest player to feature for the national side when he made his debut against Botswana in the Cosafa Cup aged 18 years‚ two months and 26 days‚ a record that has since been surpassed.

He enjoyed a long and successful career in Europe but never shirked the responsibility of coming home to play for SA.

His only national team goal came in a 1-0 win in Zambia in 2006.

Mokoena captained Bafana on 63 occasions‚ including at the 2010 World Cup.