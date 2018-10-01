Sport / Soccer

MTN8 FINAL

First title win has Benni McCarthy on the edge of his seat

01 October 2018 - 05:02 Mark Gleeson and Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Worthy winners: Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, far right front, celebrates with his players after winning the MTN8 final in Durban. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Worthy winners: Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, far right front, celebrates with his players after winning the MTN8 final in Durban. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX

Benni McCarthy was dreading the possibility of a penalty shootout deciding the outcome of the MTN8 final and was convinced he would be condemned to losing a game his Cape Town City team had dominated at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

But his fears proved to be unfounded as City beat Supersport United 4-1 on penalties to win the title.

"It was the most nerve-racking football match that I’ve endured‚" said McCarthy after winning a maiden title as a coach. "I think last season was tough but this one was worse because as much as we were trying to be positive and keep the guys energised and constantly telling them to believe‚ I don’t think any of us [on the bench] believed ourselves because of what happened last season."

Like Saturday’s game‚ City had dominated proceedings a year ago when these same clubs contested the MTN8 final in Durban, but SuperSport went on to take the title on penalties.

"By the looks of it‚ SuperSport seem pretty comfortable with taking us to penalties and relying on Ronwen Williams to win them the Cup‚" he said.

"We all know he is a specialist in these things [shootouts)] and rightfully so; he’s one of the top goalkeepers we have in the country. I was fearing we would go to penalties and, to be honest‚ I thought: ‘Nah‚ if it’s penalties‚ we lose’. But now we have Peter Leeuwenburgh in goals and that gave us the edge."

McCarthy said the new Dutch goalkeeper had studied the penalty taking of the SuperSport players.

Leeuwenburgh saved twice to ensure a 4-1 win in the shootout for City after a goalless draw in which McCarthy’s side dominated but could not find the net. They twice hit the woodwork during the game and in the end were worthy victors.

McCarthy praised his players and their commitment and said he was "delighted" for them as many were lifting a Cup for the first time.

"These guys come to work every single day‚ they train and they want to improve‚ they want to better themselves and you see vast improvements every game‚" he said. "We’ve kept up our integrity in believing that we can play through any team and in the end I thought SuperSport said: ‘You know what‚ we are fighting a losing battle’ and they ended up sitting back.

City players will share R4m following their success.

Chair John Comitis said it is club policy that the players get half of the R8m prize money. "We will go 50-50 with the players‚" he said next to the players’ dressing room moments after City’s triumph.

"It has always been like that. They put in their share and we put in our share. That’s how we usually do it‚ but the players weren’t even bothered about that at this stage.

"They are so happy to have the trophy in the cabinet, and that’s probably the most important thing for us and their careers."

