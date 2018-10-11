Bafana Bafana’s Afcon rivals Libya plunged into turmoil as coach Amrouche quits

The Libyan football team have been plunged into turmoil four days from the first of two crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Nigeria by the abrupt resignation of eccentric coach Adel Amrouche.

Belgian-Algerian Amrouche oversaw one match – Libya’s 0-0 draw against Bafana Bafana in Durban last month that saw them remain top of Group E in qualifying for the Afcon finals in Cameroon – since his appointment in May.

Amrouche made some controversial statements in Durban‚ including that Caf were a “mafia” for having imposed a ban on him for spitting‚ and that the Nigerian football team use “juju” (muthi)‚ for which Amrouche apologised on Twitter.