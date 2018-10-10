Sport / Soccer

Growing injury list forces Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana squad

Cape Town City right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize and Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch have been roped in as replacements for injured players

10 October 2018 - 05:10 Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter (L) has roped in former striker Shaun Bartlett (R) to his technical team for the home and away 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifying matches against Seychelles. The pair were pictured during the SA training session on Tuesday October 9, 2018 at Steyn City School in Johannesburg.
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter (L) has roped in former striker Shaun Bartlett (R) to his technical team for the home and away 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifying matches against Seychelles. The pair were pictured during the SA training session on Tuesday October 9, 2018 at Steyn City School in Johannesburg.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up Cape Town City right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize and Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch as replacements for injured Thapelo Morena and Vincent Pule for his Bafana Bafana squad to meet Seychelles.

Lorch had arrived and trained with Bafana on Tuesday at Steyn City School in Fourways‚ ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Mkhize was only due to arrive later‚ and expected to be part of the afternoon training session.

Baxter had said in his opening press conference on Monday that Pirates winger Pule and Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Morena (quad muscle) were to undergo scans to evaluate their fitness.

Evidently both had to be withdrawn from the squad.

Bafana have four points in Group E in qualifying for Cameroon 2019.

If they beat Seychelles at FNB‚ then away in Victoria next week Tuesday (October 16)‚ South Africa will be in the driving seat to qualify ahead of their final two games away against Libya and at home against Nigeria.

Dino Ndlovu‚ Lebo Phiri and Percy Tau yet to report for Bafana Bafana duty

Bafana Bafana wanted to practice with the trio on Monday ahead of the crucial qualifiers against Seychelles
Sport
1 day ago

Thapelo Morena injury forces Stuart Baxter to make changes

Thapelo Morena injured a quad muscle in the warm-up ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ league match against Bidvest Wits on Sunday
Sport
1 day ago

Seychelles must be taken seriously, says Baxter

Memories of the home and away defeats to Cape Verde a year ago were seemingly still fresh in Baxter’s mind
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir
Sport / Cricket
2.
Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rassie Erasmus takes blame for All Blacks loss
Sport / Rugby
4.
Thapelo Morena injury forces Stuart Baxter to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Kiwis have a lot to ponder after narrow win ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Coach Baxter banking on Ndlovu to find net
Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: In pursuit of goals and gains beyond football’s fantasy
Opinion / Columnists

Keeper Reyaad Pieterse eyes Bafana No 1 jersey
Sport / Soccer

Morgan Gould: City pose huge threat
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.