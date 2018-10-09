Sport / Soccer

Dino Ndlovu‚ Lebo Phiri and Percy Tau yet to report for Bafana Bafana duty

Bafana Bafana wanted to practice with the trio on Monday ahead of the crucial qualifiers against Seychelles

09 October 2018 - 05:03 Sazi Hadebe
Percy Tau in action. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVGE/SOWETAN
Percy Tau in action. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVGE/SOWETAN

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that Dino Ndlovu‚ Lebogang Phiri and Percy Tau are the members of his squad yet to report for duty ahead of the crucial back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles.

Baxter said striker Tau and Phiri boarded the same flight in Europe and both were expected to touch down in Johannesburg later on Monday.

“We are waiting for Dino Ndlovu. His flight was a little longer than anybody else’s‚” Baxter said  on Monday.

“Lebo Phiri will join us [on Monday afternoon]. And also Percy [Tau] will be arriving on the same flight. I hope they can both train with us [on Monday afternoon].”

Bafana meet Seychelles at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in the first match and then head to the 189th-ranked Indian Ocean islanders on Sunday for the return fixture to be played next Tuesday.

Late fitness scans will determine whether Mamelodi Sundowns right back Thapelo Morena and Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule‚ who came to the camp with niggling injuries‚ will remain with the team or not.

“There are injury concerns with Vincent Pule and Thapelo Morena. I arrived at the Sundowns game against Wits on Sunday and found that Morena had just pulled a hamstring in the warm-up‚” Baxter said.

“We will get them scanned and armed with the result of that we gonna make a call on whether we need to call [up] replacements into the squad or we can manage them and get them fit for the first or the second match.”

The Bafana coach also revealed that he has roped in former Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett as one of his temporary assistants for these two matches.

“Shaun has entered into an agreement with the association‚” he said. “I think it’s more of game by game in the beginning. But obviously we are looking at bringing Shaun into the staff. It’s welcome to him.”

Bafana are placed second behind Libya with four points on goal difference in Group E‚ with Nigeria third with three points and Seychelles at the bottom with zero points. 

TimesLIVE

 

City winger Riyad Mahrez miss lets Pool off the hook

The result leaves Manchester City and Liverpool level with Chelsea on the Premier League table
Sport
1 day ago

No fans is like a funeral, says Giovanni Solinas

The coach rues the closed doors match between Chiefs and Polokwane City with no fans
Sport
4 days ago

Highlands coach Da Gama keen to play Tendai Ndoro

Da Gama says he believes Ndoro could help Highlands score a lot more goals
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rassie Erasmus takes blame for All Blacks loss
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kiwis have a lot to ponder after narrow win ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
All Blacks flank Sam Cane fractures his neck
Sport / Rugby
4.
New study turns table on SA’s best Test batsman
Sport / Cricket
5.
City winger Riyad Mahrez miss lets Pool off the ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.