Sport / Soccer

NATIONAL SQUAD

Thapelo Morena injury forces Stuart Baxter to make changes

Thapelo Morena injured a quad muscle in the warm-up ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ league match against Bidvest Wits on Sunday

09 October 2018 - 05:08 Mark Gleeson
Stuart Baxter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Stuart Baxter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Thapelo Morena injured a quad muscle in the warm-up ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Absa Premiership league match against Bidvest Wits on Sunday and is expected to be withdrawn from the SA squad on Monday.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hinted it was unlikely that the injury would heal in time for Morena to play for Bafana Bafana against the Seychelles in back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers over the next eight days.

“It is really disappointing for him because I could see him thundering down the flanks against the Seychelles and making a good contribution‚” Mosimane said.

Morena looked shattered after the realisation that he would miss out not only on the clash against Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday but also the Group E qualifiers against the Indian Ocean islanders.

Morena won the last of his three caps for Bafana in the 2015 Cosafa Cup and was itching to feature for the national team again after a three-year absence.

There is also doubt about the participation of Vincent Pule‚ who did not play for Orlando Pirates in their draw with AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.

He was hurt in their match in midweek against Lamontville Golden Arrows even though he played a full 90 minutes in the goalless draw at Orlando Stadium.

Pule‚ who won his first cap in the last match against Libya, but was substituted at half-time‚ is expected to undergo an assessment by the Bafana medical team before a decision is made whether to replace him.

National team coach Stuart Baxter is expected to call up additional players later on Monday.

Seychelles must be taken seriously, says Baxter

Memories of the home and away defeats to Cape Verde a year ago were seemingly still fresh in Baxter’s mind
Sport
6 days ago

Coach Baxter banking on Ndlovu to find net

Scoring record earns striker his Bafana call-up
Sport
7 days ago

Benni’s advice for Stuart Baxter

Coach’s charges sparked furious debate by blowing a chance to top Group E of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers
Sport
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rassie Erasmus takes blame for All Blacks loss
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kiwis have a lot to ponder after narrow win ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
All Blacks flank Sam Cane fractures his neck
Sport / Rugby
4.
New study turns table on SA’s best Test batsman
Sport / Cricket
5.
City winger Riyad Mahrez miss lets Pool off the ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Baxter's not the man for Bafana — and Safa is to blame
Opinion / Columnists

Why Stuart Baxter’s not surprised by Libya
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.