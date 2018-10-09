Pitso Mosimane might be feeling the world is against him right now but has made an emphatic prediction that has been lost amid the complaints against poor refereeing decisions.

“I still believe we will win the title … against all odds‚” the Mamelodi Sundowns coach said despite drawing for the fifth time this season and being stuck down in seventh spot on the Absa Premiership log standings.

Sundowns are on 11 points but with games in hand and were they to win their two outstanding fixtures they would climb to 17 points – where log leaders Bidvest Wits sit now.

“I don’t know what’s happening. It’s a question I keep asking myself. It’s been just unbelievable. This run must stop.

"We work very hard to try and win but we don’t have that confidence.

"A win will bring us up but we are not getting it‚” said Mosimane.

“It’s not like we are not creating chances but we haven’t been converting. We need a win to boost us.”

In the league Mosimane will have to wait until the end of the month for a chance to get matters back on track.

He has won three league titles in the past five years and is keenly aware of what it takes to win the Championship.

Sundowns’ next league game is away against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday‚ October 27‚ followed by Free State Stars at home and Black Leopards away in their only two league games in November.

November is also taken up an international week plus Telkom Knockout action.

Sundowns’ next match is in the first round of the TKO cup against Bloemfontein Celtic.