Wits' coach Gavin Hunt happy that his players are unhappy

Gavin Hunt said it was a positive sign that his Bidvest Wits players were visibly disappointed after drawing 1-1 away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon.

09 October 2018 - 05:04 Mark Gleeson
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt said it was a positive sign that his Bidvest Wits players were visibly disappointed after drawing 1-1 away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon.

Hunt and his players felt that table-topping Wits should have won the match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

“We are disappointed‚ come on‚ let’s be honest‚” Hunt said after Wits took a one point lead at the summit of the Absa Premiership log standings.

Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“Even Pitso said‚ we were the better side‚ we should have won‚ we had all the opportunities.

"But we gave away a silly goal and I thought‚ ‘oh well‚ it’s going to be one of those days’ but we came back.

“But we didn’t deserve a draw‚ we deserved to win.

"I thought we were really good.

"We hit the post in the first 90 seconds and then their keeper (Denis Onyango) made a good save in the first half.

"Usually those would both have been goals. We had a lot of opportunities around the box that we didn’t take.

"Disappointing … disappointing.

“But it’s a good sign that we are disappointed.

"For an away team to come here and get a point is good. We’ve had Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Sundowns and Cape Town City away from home and got three wins a draw. Those are great results.”

Wits are on 17 points from nine games‚ one more than Orlando Pirates who have played 10 games.

Bidvest Wits midfielder Keegan Ritchie celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser during the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on October 7 2018.
Bidvest Wits midfielder Keegan Ritchie celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser during the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on October 7 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs sit third with 14 points from 10 games with Sundowns in seventh spot with 11 points but two matches in hand on Wits.

Hunt said their tactics had been not to play with any width and said his idea had been proven right.

That meant a first appearance of the new season for Lehlohonolo Majoro‚ who teamed up with Simon Murray in attack‚ and also a rare run for Keegan Ritchie in midfield.

“He’s a brilliant midfielder‚ but he’s played left back all his career‚” said of the scorer of Wits’ stunning 67th minute equaliser with a dipping free kick.

