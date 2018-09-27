Reyaad Pieterse says he wants to be Bafana Bafana’s No1 goalkeeper‚ and that’s the reason he joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

To break into Bafana consistently, Pieterse will have to work on an aspect of his game: he has a tendency to go to pieces in a match‚ such as in his exceptionally nervy debut for Sundowns.

The keeper received a roasting for playing a hand in all three AmaZulu goals in a 3-3 Premiership draw in Umlazi last Sunday.

Luckily, he bounced back with a clean sheet in his next game‚ helping Sundowns beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in KwaMashu last Wednesday.

"It’s been really good‚" Pieterse said of his move to the 2016 Caf Champions League winners in August.

"The debut against AmaZulu wasn’t ideal. But I learnt from my mistakes in the second game against Arrows. And I’m glad I could contribute to the team and get a clean sheet in that game."

Some might ask why he would leave SuperSport United‚ where he shared goalkeeping duties with Ronwen Williams‚ for Sundowns‚ where he competes with top-class glovemen Denis Onyango‚ Kennedy Mweene and Thela Ngobeni.

Pieterse hopes the competition will push him to heights of perfection and a consistency he never achieved at SuperSport‚ and before that playing second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs.

"That’s one of the reasons I joined Sundowns — because you know that when you compete against the best you only get better‚" he said.

"I want to compete for the Bafana spot as well. And I know that working with the likes of Kennedy and Denis‚ and working with coach Wendell [Robinson]‚ I will definitely improve."

At Downs‚ Pieterse has a coaching staff who know a thing or two about international football: former Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane and goalkeeper coach Robinson, who has worked with almost all the junior national teams.

"Obviously they know my ambitions. And even when I met the president [Patrice Motsepe] he told me: ‘We want you to be the Bafana No1’.

"I know what I need to do. It’s not going to be an easy journey because of the competition that I’ve got here. But it only makes it sweeter at the end of the day."

Sundowns will be out of action until their Premiership match against Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 7.

TimesLIVE