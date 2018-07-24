Mosimane calls on squad to fill the gap

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged his squad to take advantage of the high-profile exits of stars Khama Billiat and Percy Tau.

Zimbabwean international Billiat recently ended his successful five-year stay at Chloorkop and joined rivals Kaizer Chiefs, while Tau has just signed a lucrative contract with English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The departure of the two star players could hurt the Brazilians in the coming weeks as they continue their attempt to regain the Caf Champions League while at the same begin their defence of the domestic league title. Sundowns are in a spot of bother in the Champions League as they have to win their remaining matches to stay in contention after they lost 1-0 to AS Togo-Port last week. They remain rooted to the foot of the table in group C with two points from three matches.

"We have lost influential players in Khama and Percy and we can’t fix that in a day or two‚" Mosimane said.

"People have to raise their hands. I want somebody to say ‘I am taking that position of Khama or of Percy’.

"They have the ability. We have players who can do that.

"This is an opportunity for those who have been here and saying ‘I am not playing’.

"The spaces are open and let’s see if guys will take the opportunity."

Bongani Zungu‚ Keegan Dolly and Tau have left Sundowns for Europe in the past three seasons, and Mosimane said he was proud they had developed players good enough for some of the best leagues in the world.

"Even though it is destabilising us‚ we are proud to be exporting players.

"I am always looking to replacements and it is a tough thing. It takes my holidays away because I am looking everywhere for players to replace them. But when my team is settled I will go on holiday."

Mosimane has signed unknown Venezuelan striker Jose Ali Meza‚ former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali and highly promising fullback Lyle Lakay from Cape Town City in a bid to reinforce his squad.

Other players looking to fill the holes left by Billiat and Tau are George Lebese‚ Aubrey Ngoma‚ Thokozani Sekotlong and Lucky Mohomi.

Mosimane admitted their depth is going to be tested in the coming months.

"We have to keep the ball rolling and get momentum‚" he said. "We have a season that I have never had before.

"The whole group must be functioning and getting game time because you can’t play 28 games before May‚ which includes the Champions League‚ the PSL‚ cup competitions and international matches.

"It is a marathon but we have been doing this for the past five years and what is important for us is the Champions League and the PSL because they are the two major trophies.

"At the same time‚ you can’t say you don’t want to win cup competitions. It is going to be about training and match management… all those small components that are in between the lines and you don’t see.

"You have seen in the past that people went all the way to the finals and then they come back home with no legs.

"I prefer to gain momentum with time; but that doesn’t mean you are not going to win anything."

