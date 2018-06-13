Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

Seagulls hover over Tau

13 June 2018 - 05:04 Sazi Hadebe
Percy Tau. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Percy Tau. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES

In-demand Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau has reportedly caught the attention of English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion.

UK newspaper The Argus confirmed Albion’s interest in the Premier Soccer League footballer of the season just days after Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said that Tau was a wanted man in England.

Referring to Tau’s possible move to the English Premiership‚ Mosimane said the English clubs should not think that "we are in Burundi. Those teams must take us seriously if they need Percy. We are sitting with requests for Percy and we will have to find a way to replace him if he goes."

Premiership

The UK newspaper reported that "the Seagulls [Albion] are tracking … Tau‚ who was recently named top man in his domestic competition".

Albion‚ a 116-year-old club based in the city of Brighton and Hove made their debut in the Premiership last season and finished 15th on the log.

TimesLIVE

