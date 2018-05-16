Barcelona masterclass at Nelson Mandela Cup

Barcelona flew in on Wednesday morning, beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup at FNB Stadium, and jetted out at midnight having left their indelible stamp of class on SA in a gala friendly match.

Lionel Messi appeased the crowd with a late substitute appearance, but it was the goals of Ousmane Dembele in the third minute, Luis Suarez in the 19th and Andre Gomes in the 67th that earned Barca victory.

Not that the result counted for much.

Sibusiso Vilakazi pulled a well-earned strike back for Sundowns in the 76th.

A 78,000-strong crowd sparkling with cellphone lights froze in an Arctic temperature, but were warmed by the spectacle of Barcelona on the pitch.

How much can one read into a virtual exhibition match that was sprung as a surprise as much on Sundowns and their coach Pitso Mosimane as it was on the Spanish champions?

Of course, very little. But it was definitely enjoyable watching Downs pit themselves against the global superstars of Barcelona, even in two completely changed mixed-strength XIs put out by Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde either side of halftime.