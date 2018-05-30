Tau tops great year with top honours

Percy Tau’s sensational season with champions Mamelodi Sundowns was acknowledged at the Premier Soccer League’s end-of-the-season awards when he walked off with total winnings of R462,500 after scooping the main accolades.

Tau won the prized PSL Footballer of the Season award (R250,000), the Premiership Player’s Player of the Season (R200,000) and half of the top scorer of the season winnings.

The Sundowns marksman shared the top scorer award and its accompanying R25,000 with Polokwane City hitman Rodney Ramagalela after the two finished the season tied at 11 goals.

Kaizer Chiefs may have had a horror season under recently sacked coach Steve Komphela, but that did not stop Itumeleng Khune from receiving the Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Khune’s record of 16 clean-sheets in 27 matches for Chiefs helped convince the judges that he deserved to edge Sundowns’ Denis Onyango and Maritzburg United’s Richard Ofori even though Amakhosi had a season to forget.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane deservedly won the coach of the season award after beating Maritzburg mentor Fadlu Davids and Orlando Pirates’ Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic to the top honour. Mosimane led Sundowns to an eighth league title a few weeks ago and there really was no surprise when his name was announced as the winner inside the Sandton Convention Centre.

TimesLIVE